These Samsung Phones May First Get Improved WhatsApp Disappearing Message Option

WhatsApp was recently spotted working on an improved disappearing messages feature that would allow the app to auto delete chats and media files after 90 days in addition to the 7-day option. Earlier, the Facebook-owned platform was said to be working on 24-hour disappearing message functionality as well. A new report claims that updated disappearing messages will first roll out on Samsung phones before other Android devices. According to T3, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the first to receive the feature.

WhatsApp rolled out disappearing messages last year for privacy-concerned users. The company recently introduced a similar feature dubbed ‘View Once‘ that essentially auto deletes media files right after users open them. Meanwhile, Samsung‘s latest foldable phones are also the first Android-based devices to receive other exclusive features in collaboration with partner brands. For instance, WhatsApp has launched a new update on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 to let users transfer chats from iOS to an Android device.

Microsoft and Samsung are also expanding their partnership by introducing tailored online collaboration tools on the two foldable phones. In a blog post, Microsoft explained the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 come bundled with Microsoft Office, Teams and Outlook, to let professionals work on the go on the tablet-like form factor. The apps would allow users to run two apps simultaneously (say Teams and Spreadsheet) to enable multitasking on the same device.

WhatsApp is finally planning to bring iPad support. Though the rollout date remains unclear, it is said that WhatsApp for iPadOS will also support multi-device functionality. It essentially means users will be able to use the app on the tablet without requiring internet connectivity on their smartphone. In the initial stage, the Facebook-owned messager is preparing to launch multi-device support for up to four devices and one smartphone.

