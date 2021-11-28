We are at the end of 2021, and select smartphone makers still have some surprises for their fans and customers. After witnessing very limited launches in November 2021, the Indian smartphone market may see notable phones from OnePlus and Motorola. Moreover, Xiaomi is also set to unveil a new series in the home country of China that may finally arrive in India early next. Here are some phones that may officially launch in December 2021.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Although the Redmi Note 11T 5G will officially launch on November 30, the sale in India will likely start in December. The phone is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that launched in China recently. The budget smartphone will come with a 90Hz display, 33W fast charging support via USB Type-C port and 6nm based MediaTek chipset.

Xiaomi 12: Xiaomi’s next-generation Xiaomi 12 series is said to launch on December 12 in China. The global launch (including India) will likely take place early next year. As per past leaks, the phone will feature the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (or Snapdragon 898 SoC). We may also see a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back and 100W fast charging support. The series may also include a Xiaomi 12X.

OnePlus 9RT: The OnePlus 9RT that debuted in China recently is said to hit Indian markets in December 2021. The phone may even debut as the OnePlus RT 5G with Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood. Since the smartphone is expected to be the same as the China variant, we can expect key features such as 65W fast charging, 120Hz display, and 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

Moto G200: Another highly anticipated smartphone said to launch in India next month is the Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered Moto G200 that recently debuted in the UK. Another leak had suggested the launch in India on November 30, but that appears to be unlikely. The Moto G200 comes with a 108-megapixel triple camera setup and its 5,000mAh battery unit supports 33W fast charging.

Moto G51 5G: Similarly, leaks suggest that the Lenovo-owned Motorola might launch Moto G51 5G in India in December. The phone debuted globally with Moto G200, and if the rumour is accurate, it’ll be the first Snapdragon 480+ equipped smartphone in the country. It will also be the first 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 in the G-smartphone lineup. Apart from the Snapdragon chipset, we get a large 6.8-inch full-HD+ and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro: Lastly, Micromax is also tipped to launch their new smartphone next month, and we may see the debut of Micromax In Note 1 Pro. As per a past leak, we may see MediaTek Helio G90 powering the phone with 4GB of RAM. It is said to run on Android 10 out of the box.

