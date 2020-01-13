Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

These WhatsApp Features Will Help You Save Data, Storage and Avoid Pesky Group Chats

Read on to find out how these WhatsApp features will let you consume less data, save storage space on your phone, and save you from constant pesky notifications.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image for Representation (Image altered by News18)
Image for Representation (Image altered by News18)

Apart from sending and receiving messages, pictures and videos, WhatsApp has come up with several features that allow users to manage heavy data consumption and have greater control over their individual or group chats. Here are some such features that you may not know about as yet:

Avoid those irritating WhatsApp Groups

We've all been added to WhatsApp chat groups with a daily influx of unwanted messages and notifications that we have no wish to be a part of. Luckily, WhatsApp already has a 'Vacation Mode' feature which lets you mute selected group chats. Here's how you can go about it:

1. Go to the WhatsApp Group you want to mute

2. Tap on the three vertical dots on the top right corner of your phone screen

3. Select the 'Mute Notifications' options from the drop-down menu

4. Select the time-frame for how long you wish to mute the group- 8 hours, 1 week, or 1 year.

Control who can add you to WhatsApp Groups:

After updating its privacy settings in November 2019, WhatsApp now lets users restrict or block selected contacts from randomly adding them to chat groups. Earlier, WhatsApp had an option where you could prevent yourself from being added to a group, but with the new update, users can choose who can or cannot add them to WhatsApp groups. Here's How:

1. Go to the app 'Settings' option

2. Go to 'Account'

3. Go to 'Privacy'

4. Select 'Groups'

5. Choose who can add you to groups from these 3 options: 'Everyone', 'My Contacts', and 'My Contacts Except'

Turn Off Auto-Download for Chat Media

Tired of those good-morning-messages on your family WhatsApp group? WhatsApp's new feature not only helps you save space on your phone by stopping chat media from being automatically downloaded to your phone but also uses less of your precious data-pack. Here's how you can stop photos, GIFs, memes or videos from being auto-downloaded:

1. Open the app and tap on the three vertical dots on the top right corner of your WhatsApp screen

2. Click on 'Settings'

3. Select 'Data and Storage Usage'

4. Go to 'Media auto-download'

5. Select for mobile data, Wi-Fi, and roaming as per your convenience. Users can disable auto-downloads by de-selecting ticks on the options– Photos, Audio, Videos, Documents.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram