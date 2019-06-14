Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

These Xiaomi and Redmi Handsets are Getting Android Q in 2019

Xiaomi has confirmed a list of devices that will be getting stable version of Android Q.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
These Xiaomi and Redmi Handsets are Getting Android Q in 2019
Xiaomi has confirmed a list of devices that will be getting stable version of Android Q.
Loading...

When it comes to software updates, Xiaomi has been quick to deliver new features to its customers. However, when it comes to updating the Android version itself, the company has been a little slow. A majority of Xiaomi devices are now finally on Android 9.0 Pie, but according to a report, we could see at least ten Xiaomi devices getting the upcoming Android Q update this year.

Xiaomi has officially announced on its MIUI Forums in China, a list with a schedule detailing the availability of stable version of Android Q. The following smartphones from Xiaomi and Redmi are eligible for the update:

In Q4 2019:

Xiaomi Mi 9

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Redmi K20

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

In Q1 2020:

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

This also means that Xiaomi should be ready to released MIUI 11, its new custom UI layer for its devices. MIUI 11 has been in development since January 2019, and is expected to feature better icons and animations, system-wide dark theme, and other performance and battery optimisations.

Android Q is due to release in the later half of August and will be arriving first on existing as well as the new Pixel 4 smartphones.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram