These Xiaomi and Redmi Handsets are Getting Android Q in 2019
Xiaomi has confirmed a list of devices that will be getting stable version of Android Q.
Xiaomi has confirmed a list of devices that will be getting stable version of Android Q.
When it comes to software updates, Xiaomi has been quick to deliver new features to its customers. However, when it comes to updating the Android version itself, the company has been a little slow. A majority of Xiaomi devices are now finally on Android 9.0 Pie, but according to a report, we could see at least ten Xiaomi devices getting the upcoming Android Q update this year.
Xiaomi has officially announced on its MIUI Forums in China, a list with a schedule detailing the availability of stable version of Android Q. The following smartphones from Xiaomi and Redmi are eligible for the update:
In Q4 2019:
Xiaomi Mi 9
Redmi K20 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 8
Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition
Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Redmi K20
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
In Q1 2020:
Redmi Note 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro
This also means that Xiaomi should be ready to released MIUI 11, its new custom UI layer for its devices. MIUI 11 has been in development since January 2019, and is expected to feature better icons and animations, system-wide dark theme, and other performance and battery optimisations.
Android Q is due to release in the later half of August and will be arriving first on existing as well as the new Pixel 4 smartphones.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan’s Bharat Struggles to Maintain Momentum at Box Office, Earns Rs 172.50 Crore in 9 Days
- Men In Black International Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth’s Charm is the Only Bait
- Air India Express with 185 Passengers Hit by Bird, Returns to Mumbai Airport
-
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | De Villiers' Selection Would Have Set Difficult Precedent - Van der Dussen
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s