These Xiaomi and Redmi Handsets are Getting Android Q in 2019

When it comes to software updates, Xiaomi has been quick to deliver new features to its customers. However, when it comes to updating the Android version itself, the company has been a little slow. A majority of Xiaomi devices are now finally on Android 9.0 Pie, but according to a report, we could see at least ten Xiaomi devices getting the upcoming Android Q update this year.

Xiaomi has officially announced on its MIUI Forums in China, a list with a schedule detailing the availability of stable version of Android Q. The following smartphones from Xiaomi and Redmi are eligible for the update:

In Q4 2019:

Xiaomi Mi 9

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Redmi K20

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

In Q1 2020:

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

This also means that Xiaomi should be ready to released MIUI 11, its new custom UI layer for its devices. MIUI 11 has been in development since January 2019, and is expected to feature better icons and animations, system-wide dark theme, and other performance and battery optimisations.

Android Q is due to release in the later half of August and will be arriving first on existing as well as the new Pixel 4 smartphones.