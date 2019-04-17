These Xiaomi Phones Will Not be Getting MIUI 11 Update

Xiaomi is expected to announce MIUI 11 at some point during this year. While we only have little information about the upcoming update, we do know that Xiaomi is planning for a more uniform applied design language. MIUI’s Product Director Liu Ming and Design Direct Ge Rui held an AMA session about MIUI 11 on Weibo last month where they confirmed that we can expect new icon styling and shape, better battery management, system-wide dark theme, a native app drawer and more.While the company had earlier confirmed that it will be releasing the new update to over 30 devices, a new report now says that company will not be bringing MIUI 11 to a handful of existing and older Xiaomi phones. The list includes the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3X, Redmi Note 3 and the Redmi Pro.Additionally, Xiaomi has also released a list of devices which will not be getting an update to Android Pie. These include the Redmi S2 which is also known as the Redmi Y2 in India, the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. Considering that the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A were launched less than a year ago, it does seem surprising that Xiaomi is taking this step. The handsets were promised to get a Pie update, but according to post on the MIUI forums, the phones have been listed with “Change of Plan, Suspension of Recruitment” tag which means that the update will not be coming to these phones.