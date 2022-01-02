Things That Elon Musk Said That 'Shocked' The World

You may not agree with him, but there’s no denying that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of the most influential entrepreneurs today. That’s not us saying - the 50-year-old billionaire has already been named this year’s person of the year by Time and Financial Times. However, Musk is not only known for his wacky vision of going to Mars, though he’s an advocate of decentralised currencies and, of course, electric vehicles. But sometimes, his most sound arguments may seem bizarre and even obscure at first that eventually might make sense in the larger context. If you’re wondering whether the world’s richest man made headlines by saying something of sorts, here are his top moments.

Civilisation Will Crumble: One of his most recent comments was made at a Wall Street Journal event earlier this month. Musk remarked that “one of the biggest risks to civilisation" is that humans are not having more babies. “I can’t emphasise this enough, there are not enough people," he said. Interestingly, his comments came days after a study in Lancet claimed that the world’s population is on its way to a decline in a few decades for the first time in centuries. Currently, there are roughly 7.8 billion people on Earth that is said to peak in 2064. To be clear, Musk has seven children.

Humans Will Have To Vacate Earth Sooner Than They Think: Earlier this month, an old video of Musk got viral that cautioned humans would need to “establish a multi-planetary society" in another half billion years or so since the sun will expand and evaporate oceans. The old video on Twitter got his attention, and he replied saying, “Probably way sooner before it’s too hot for civilisation," hinting at the fact that the multi-planetary society is not as far as we think.

Will Move HQ From California to Texas: It is every tech companies’ dream to move to California - the tech capital at some point. But fed up with the housing taxes of the state, he announced his plans to move to Texas, in the South Central region of the United States. Musk had moved his home to Texas from California at the end of last year as well to focus on Tesla’s new car manufacturing plant there.

I Propose Selling 10% of My Tesla Stock: Not every day do we see entrepreneurs openly asking followers on Twitter for an opinion. Earlier in November, Musk asked on Twitter whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock amid pressure in Washington to increase taxes on billionaires like him. As expected, Twitter users voted yes, and he recently claimed to have almost touched the goal.

Love for Dogecoin: Elon Musk has extended support towards meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin on multiple occasions this year. You can say the popularity of the coin is largely credited to him and not the technology backing it.

This month, he told Time magazine, “Fundamentally, bitcoin is not a good substitute for transactional currency." He added, “Even though it was created as a silly joke, dogecoin is better suited for transactions."

Time Is the Ultimate Currency: But, he’s also known for his unexpected tweets that can be hard to decipher. In September, he casually tweeted, “Time is the ultimate currency" and not dogecoin in the digital space.

