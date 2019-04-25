English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thinking About Ruining Avengers Endgame With Spoilers? Captain America is Watching You
And the Captain isn’t pleased.
And the Captain isn’t pleased.
Loading...
If you are one of those party poopers who like to ruin a movie someone else is really looking forward to, with spoilers—think again. Robert Downey Jr. who plays Tony Stark and Iron Man in the Avengers franchise has posted a tweet with a GIF of Captain America not looking the best pleased, and the caption “Cap knows best... Keep those spoilers to yourself...”
The much awaited Avengers Endgame releases this weekend, but unfortunately, several minutes of footage from the movie have been leaked online already. In fact, even the full movie, albeit a really shaky print (also known a 'cam print'), has already leaked online. Right on cue, some folks are spoiling the fun for others, with spoilers revealing the critical details of the movie and thereby killing the suspense for those who intend to watch it this weekend. Marvel has, as expected, sprang into action, in an attempt to prevent further spoilers from ruining the movie for the fans.
The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, released a letter requesting fans to not spoil Endgame for others, after they have seen the movie. “When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you,” says the letter by the Russo Brothers. The Russo Brothers had to release a similar letter last year as well, ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War movie.
The much awaited Avengers Endgame releases this weekend, but unfortunately, several minutes of footage from the movie have been leaked online already. In fact, even the full movie, albeit a really shaky print (also known a 'cam print'), has already leaked online. Right on cue, some folks are spoiling the fun for others, with spoilers revealing the critical details of the movie and thereby killing the suspense for those who intend to watch it this weekend. Marvel has, as expected, sprang into action, in an attempt to prevent further spoilers from ruining the movie for the fans.
The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, released a letter requesting fans to not spoil Endgame for others, after they have seen the movie. “When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you,” says the letter by the Russo Brothers. The Russo Brothers had to release a similar letter last year as well, ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War movie.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H Get TRAI Notice For Flouting TV Subscription Guidelines
- On Varun Dhawan's Birthday, Girlfriend Natasha Dalal Shares the Most Adorable Message
- Desi Delight: Chinese Naval Officers Enjoy 'Chole-Bhature' On-Board INS Shakti in China
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Russell In, No Pollard in West Indies Squad
- IPL 2019 | Five Most Memorable KKR vs RR Encounters Over The Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results