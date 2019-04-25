Thinking About Ruining Avengers Endgame With Spoilers? Captain America is Watching You

If you are one of those party poopers who like to ruin a movie someone else is really looking forward to, with spoilers—think again. Robert Downey Jr. who plays Tony Stark and Iron Man in the Avengers franchise has posted a tweet with a GIF of Captain America not looking the best pleased, and the caption “Cap knows best... Keep those spoilers to yourself...”The much awaited Avengers Endgame releases this weekend, but unfortunately, several minutes of footage from the movie have been leaked online already. In fact, even the full movie, albeit a really shaky print (also known a 'cam print'), has already leaked online. Right on cue, some folks are spoiling the fun for others, with spoilers revealing the critical details of the movie and thereby killing the suspense for those who intend to watch it this weekend. Marvel has, as expected, sprang into action, in an attempt to prevent further spoilers from ruining the movie for the fans.The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, released a letter requesting fans to not spoil Endgame for others, after they have seen the movie. “When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you,” says the letter by the Russo Brothers. The Russo Brothers had to release a similar letter last year as well, ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War movie.