Thinking of Moving From WhatsApp To Signal? You Cannot Export Chats, But Here is How To Invite Friends

Signal, the privacy-oriented messaging app is witnessing a surge in downloads, days after the Facebook-owned WhatsApp updated its privacy policy. Apart from the new privacy policy, this surge in downloads can also be attributed to the world's richest man Elon Musk, who recently asked his fans to shift to the platform via a tweet. Signal, in a series of tweets, has acknowledged that many users are joining its platform but cautioned that new members might face issues with verification due to server overload. The company has also shared steps on how to invite members from another messaging platform to a Signal group.

Signal group admins can add members from other platforms via an easily generated shareable link. To begin, first, open your Signal app on the Android or iOS device and click on the three vertical dots at the top right corner. Select 'New Group' and add at least one member to make it functional. Following this, open the group chat and again, select the three vertical lines on the top right corner. Click on Group Link > On > Share the link with other users on any social media platform including WhatsApp. Users must note that the method does not export chats from one platform (say WhatsApp) to Signal. However, it is still a convenient way to inform your friends and family to join the Signal app.

A lot of people have been asking how to move their group chats from other apps to Signal, and Signal group links are a great way to get started. Drop a group link into your former chat app of choice like you're dropping the mic on the way out. pic.twitter.com/q49DeZufBG — Signal (@signalapp) January 7, 2021

WhatsApp recently faced wrath from many after it updated its privacy policy. The most notable changes that exist on both updated privacy policy and terms of service are around how WhatsApp shares information with Facebook and its subsidiaries. However, the company insists that it does not retain messages in its servers after they are deleted. Notably, Apple's latest privacy nutrition label on App Store shows that the messaging platform collects information such as purchase history, coarse location, phone number, email address, contacts, product interaction, crash data, performance data, other diagnostic data, payment info.