Third Apple Music Award Winners Announced: Check Full List

Apple has the winners of its third annual Apple Music Awards that recognised top artists from around the world for 2021. Apple explains the music award recognises five distinct categories - Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Top Song of the Year, and Top Album of the Year. The winners are chosen through a process “that reflects both Apple Music’s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are listening to the most."

This year, Apple has introduced a new category of awards for Regional Artist of the Year from Germany, Japan, Africa, France, and Russia. In a blog post, the company notes the Apple Music Awards celebration will kick off on December 7, and users will get access to interviews and original content on the Apple Music app and the Apple TV.

Global Artist of the Year: The Weeknd

Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo (album Sour)

Songwriter of the Year: H.E.R.

Artist of the Year (Africa): Wizkid

Artist of the Year (France): Aya Nakamura

Artist of the Year (Germany): RIN

Artist of the Year (Japan): OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM

Artist of the Year (Russia): Scriptonite

Meanwhile, the Apple Music app has added the ‘Top 2021’ playlist for both international and Indian audiences. In the Top 100 India playlist, the top ten songs are: Brown Munde (AP Dhillon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon), Ranjha (Jasleen Royal), Blinding Lights (The Weeknd), Aabaad Bardbaad (Pritam and Arjit Singh), Insane (AP Dhillon), Stay (Justin Beiber and the Kid Lori), Peaches (Justin Bieber), Levitating (Dua Lipa), Raantaan Lambiyan (Tanishk Bagchi), and Ghungroo (Arjit Singh).

In the Top Songs of 2021 list (global), the top five songs are: Dynamite (BST), Drivers License (Olivia Rodrigo), Positions (Ariana Grande), For the Night (Pop Smoke), and Blinding Lights (The Weeknd).

