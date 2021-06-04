Third Realme Anniversary Sale Starts Today: Best Deals on Realme Narzo 30 Series, X7 Pro 5G and More

Realme India is celebrating its third anniversary and the company has announced up to 40 percent off on a variety of products. At the Realme Anniversary Sale event, the customers can check out a host of smartphones with temporary price cuts coupled with deals such as instant discount via select e-wallets. Notably, the newly launched Realme X7 Max 5G and Smart TV 4K are also up for grabs in India and customers with ICICI Bank credit can enjoy Rs 2,000 off. The sale event starts today and will go on till June 8 via Realme e-store.

Starting with the Realme X7 Max 5G, customers can purchase the smartphone from 12 PM onwards at Rs 26,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. There’s also a 12GB + 258GB storage variant that will go on sale in India later. The smartphone will go also on sale via Flipkart, and the platform is offering deals such as 5 percent off with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Customers can also avail of exchange offer worth up to Rs 14,600. The phone carries MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC along with triple rear cameras and a 4,500mAh battery. On the other hand, the Realme Smart TV 4K’s first sale in the country is also taking place later today, and the 43-inch model carries a price tag of Rs 29,999. Its 50-inch model is up for grabs for Rs 39,999. As the name suggests, the new Android smart TV models come with Ultra-HD resolution.

During the Reamle Anniversary Sale, the Realme X7 Pro 5G (8GB + 128GB) is available at Rs 28,499 instead of Rs 29,999 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom (12GB + 256GB) is retailing at Rs 26,999 instead of Rs 32,999. The X7 Pro 5G features Dimensity 1000 SoC, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras and a 120Hz display. The X3 SuperZoom, on the other hand, also comes with a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and 64-megapixel quad cameras. The new Realme Narzo 30A (3GB + 32GB) is available at Rs 8,499 (MRP Rs 8,999) and the Narzo 30 Pro 5G (6GB + 64GB) is available at Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 16,999. Realme is also offering Rs 500 on the Realme Buds Air Pro, while the Realme Bud Q that offer a 20-hours battery per charge are retailing at Rs 1,799 instead of Realme 1,999. Earlier this week, Realme announced that the Realme GT 5G’s global launch would take place this month, in addition to the debut of a new Realme GT camera flagship phone in July.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here