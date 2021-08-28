This 12-Year-Old Is On Track To Earn Over $400,000 Within 2 Months Of Selling NFTs

A 12-year-old coder based out of London is on track to earn over $400,000 (roughly Rs 2.94 crores) from a collection of digital whales that are selling as NFTs, a report in CNBC said. Benyamin Ahmed, who created the digital whales, launched the NFTs last month. The young entrepreneur, who started learning to code at the age of 5 was inspired by his father, who is a web developer. Earlier this year, the young coder became interested in NFTs, the ubiquitous digital commodity that is tied to everything from videos to artwork to tweets. Like cryptocurrency, NFTs are recorded in a digital ledger, and there’s a listing of who owns what.

Ahmed launched his first NFT collection earlier this year consisting of 40 avatars called Minecraft Yee Haa he designed and coded all by himself. While that collection didn’t sell right away, Ahmed started work on another NFT in June called Weird Whales, featuring 3,350 pixelated whales with attributes like different colours and hats. He learned to code the collection from online tutorials and people he met on Discord, Ahmed said in a YouTube Q&A. The collection was launched in July and reportedly sold out in nine hours. That day, Ahmed made more than 80 Ether coins. According to the CNBC report, he has kept those coins in Ethereum itself.

Further, the young coder also earns money with resale of these NFTs, where he reportedly gets a 2.5 percent royalty on each secondary sale. He has earned an additional 30 Ether coins from just the resales. Ahmed has now made more than $350,000 (roughly Rs 2.57 crores) and told CNBC that it is slated to reach over $400,000 (roughly Rs 2.94 crores). Ahmed told CNBC that he only has his cryptocurrency wallet, and not a traditional bank account. He has said that he does not plan on converting his cryptocurrency into money. The youngster is currently working on another NFT project.

