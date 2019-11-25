This $6,000 iPhone 11 Pro Comes With a Piece of Steve Jobs’ Turtleneck

If the new iPhone 11 Pro series doesn’t seem flashy enough for you, then Russian luxury phone company Caviar has just the thing. The company has made a special edition of the iPhone 11 Pro which features an actual piece of Steve Jobs’ iconic black turtleneck.

Called the iPhone 11 Pro ‘Superior Jobs’ it can be yours for a cool $6,290 for the 64GB model, going up to $7,460 for the 512GB Max version. It comes with similar styling as the original iPhone and pays tribute to the “immortal genius."

There is an embossed Apple logo at the back which houses a tiny piece from the popular black turtleneck sweater worn by Steve Jobs along with an engraved autograph at the bottom. Oh and this design is going to be limited to just nine units worldwide.

The company also offers special editions paying tribute to boxer Muhammad Ali and music legends, The Beatles. The iPhone 11 Pro ‘Superior Ali & Frazier’ to one of the most iconic fights between Muhammad Ali and Smokin' Joe Frazier. This one is available from $11,990-$13,160, limited to three pieces, and features a piece from Ali's red trunks and a piece from Frazier's blue trunks, along with a 24-karat gold championship belt.

As for the iPhone 11 Pro ‘Superior The Beatles’ you pieces of suits worn by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison embedded in the rear panel. Limited to only one unit, this one will cost you $11,210 for a 64GB model iPhone 11 Pro or $12,380 for a 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The company even has a $7,000 iPhone 11 Pro on offer with a piece of the Titanic, or a $33,000 version with an actual piece of Yuri Gugarin's spaceship.

