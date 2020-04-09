TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

This App Could Help if You Are Stuck in One of Noida’s COVID-19 Hotspots

This App Could Help if You Are Stuck in One of Noida’s COVID-19 Hotspots

the Noida Authority has released a portal and app to help citizens procure essential items during the lockdown.

Kunal Khullar
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Share this:

In a public announcement by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, as many as 34 residential localities across Noida and Greater Noida were sealed off till April 15. The measure was taken in order to contain coronavirus from spreading further.

The localities (listed below) are part of hotspots meaning areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the past. According to an official list, the localities identified for sealing in Noida are Sector 22, Chauda village, sectors 27, 28, 37, 41, 44, Hyde Park in Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in sector 137 and Wazidpur village, Ace Golfshire in Sector 150, Jaypee Wishtown sector 128, GrandOmaxe in Sector 93B, Sector 5 and 8 JJ colony, Designer Park in Sector 62 and Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100.


District Magistrate Suhas LY did assure home delivery of essential commodities and services at all places in Gautam Buddh Nagar. However, the situation was a little grim soon after the announcement as residents started lining up at certain marketplaces and shops including some of the convenience stores at petrol stations before the complete lockdown was imposed.

In a quick response, however, the Noida Authority has released a portal and app to help citizens procure essential items during the lockdown. The Apurti Suvidha Sewa app is available on the Google Play Store for Android users and a web portal is also available which can be accessed by clicking here.

The app and portal are basically a directory listing all the shops and stores that are currently offering home delivery of essential items. To use the service, download the app on your mobile phone or head over to the web portal. The service doesn’t require any login to make the process simpler. Just select the area you live in and the service required (Grocery/Vegetable/Medical). You will be given a list of all the active shops in and around the selected area with the shop/store owner’s name, address and phone number. Alternatively, there is a helpline number which will be active from 8AM to 8PM.

While the functionality of the service is limited, it is arguably a swift move by the Noida Authority to make the lives of citizens easier during the strict lockdown period. Additionally, the official Twitter handle of the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has confirmed that administration, police and authorities will enable all suppliers including BigBasket, Grofers, Milk Basket, Amazon, and more.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,095

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,734

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    472

     

  • Total DEATHS

    166

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,099,679

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,518,773

    +813

  • Cured/Discharged

    330,589

     

  • Total DEATHS

    88,505

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres