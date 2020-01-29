This App Lets You Shoot Video With Multiple Cameras on Your iPhone

Remember the iPhone 11 Pro keynote where Apple gave a demo of FiLMic Pro where all the cameras could shoot video at once. Well, you can now have access to this feature thanks to a new app from FiLMic Pro called Double Take. It is available free of cost on the Apple App Store and is compatible with the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XSMax, iPhone XS and the iPhone XR.

Double Take can access all four cameras on your iPhone 11 Pro, three at the back and one on the front, and you can select different cameras to start shooting. The number goes down depending upon the number of cameras on your iPhone. As per the previous demos, you should be able to use all four cameras at once. However, this app is a little different. While it does access all cameras at the same time showing the feed in a split-screen fashion but only allows users to select two of the four cameras for recording. In fact, the app description also mentions “DoubleTake by FiLMiC transforms your iPhone into a multi-cam studio allowing you to capture video from two cameras at the same time on recent devices.”

The app comes with a pretty simple looking user interface. The app opens to the camera picker view showing all four perspectives from the available cameras for your iPhone. You can use this to decide how to frame your shots and which cameras to select. Just tapping on the different feeds let you select the cameras for shooting.

The app interface also offers a Picture in Picture (PiP) window to keep an eye on both the cameras. You can move this PiP around the screen, zoom in, or swipe it away. The app lets you record videos as separate files or as a composite video that includes the PiP window as you see on the screen. There is also a split-screen option allowing you to use any two cameras to create a 50/50 split-screen effect, saved as a single video.

Other useful features include focus and exposure lock on both cameras while shooting videos. The app lets you shoot 24fps, 25fps, and 30fps videos at 1080p which are great for film projects.

