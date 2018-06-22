English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
This App Will Tell You How Safe You Are During Your Travels
In a recent Gallup poll, Singapore, Norway and Iceland topped an index of the world's safest places, while Venezuela landed at the bottom of the heap.
This App Will Tell You How Safe You Are During Your Travels (Representative Image)
A travel-organizing app has launched a new feature that will tell its users when they need to be extra vigilant about pickpockets and walking alone at night. TripIt has rated neighbourhoods around the world, scoring them on a scale of 1 to 100 as part of a new safety feature that aims to help "take the unknown out of travel."
Neighbourhoods are scored across categories such as women's safety, access to health and medical services and political freedoms.
Also Read: Vivo Y81 With 6.2-Inch HD+ Notch Display, Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Travellers can also use the app to look up safety scores for their lodging. TripIt Pro subscribers -- those who've ponied up $49 a year for more features -- will also be able to look up information like embassy contacts, currency conversions, socket, plug requirements and tipping advice for 180 countries. In a recent Gallup poll, Singapore, Norway and Iceland topped an index of the world's safest places, while Venezuela landed at the bottom of the heap.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Will Have an Option to Hide The Notch, Reveals New Teaser
For the report, 1,000 adults in 142 countries were asked if they trusted their local police, felt safe walking alone at night, and if they had experienced an assault or theft in the last 12 months.
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
Neighbourhoods are scored across categories such as women's safety, access to health and medical services and political freedoms.
Also Read: Vivo Y81 With 6.2-Inch HD+ Notch Display, Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Travellers can also use the app to look up safety scores for their lodging. TripIt Pro subscribers -- those who've ponied up $49 a year for more features -- will also be able to look up information like embassy contacts, currency conversions, socket, plug requirements and tipping advice for 180 countries. In a recent Gallup poll, Singapore, Norway and Iceland topped an index of the world's safest places, while Venezuela landed at the bottom of the heap.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Will Have an Option to Hide The Notch, Reveals New Teaser
For the report, 1,000 adults in 142 countries were asked if they trusted their local police, felt safe walking alone at night, and if they had experienced an assault or theft in the last 12 months.
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Incredibles 2 Movie Review: Fun, Thoughtful and Engaging, the Return of Supers is Worth-Watching
- Tendulkar Finds Ally in Kohli as Chorus Grows Against Use of Two New Balls in ODIs
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England
- Japan Volcano Featured in James Bond Movie Erupts, Ejecting Smoke and Rocks
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Are Incredible Dancers And So Is This Man, Watch Video