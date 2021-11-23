This Apple ‘Smartwatch’ From 1988 Is Selling For Up To Rs 37 Lakh

The Apple Watch was launched in 2015. But did you know that there was an Apple-inspired smartwatch that was made long before the Apple Watch? A “WristMac" smartwatch from 1988 made by Seiko is going up for auction on CominConnect.com, and is expected to fetch somewhere between $25,000 (roughly Rs 18,62,400) to $50,000 (roughly Rs 37,24,900). The WristMac watch was made by Seiko and was used by astronauts on the Atlantis space shuttle.

The WristMac had a portable Macintosh inside it and was used to send emails. According to a New York Times report, the smartwatch was used to remind astronauts on the “Atlantis" mission to snap photos of a particular feature on Earth or in the cosmos. The WristMac that is going up for auction on ComicConnect is an unopened and unused unit. Bids for the WristMac went live on November 22 and will be open till December 18, 2021.

“It’s an incredible find— one of the earliest examples of wearable computing technology," Stephen Fishler, CEO and Co-Founder of ComicConnect was quoted as saying. “The WristMac has rarely been seen since its inception over 30 years ago — and it will likely be years before another one surfaces," he said.

The smartwatch unit that is going up for auction was sold for less than $50 (roughly Rs 3,700) in a Conneticut Mac warehouse’s closing-down sale. The buyer never even opened the original packing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.