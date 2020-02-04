Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

This Artist Tricked Google Maps to Create Fake Traffic With 99 Spare Phones

Google Maps can be fooled quite easily.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Artist Tricked Google Maps to Create Fake Traffic With 99 Spare Phones
Google Maps can be fooled quite easily.

Google Maps is probably one of the most important tools on your smartphone today. Apart from bringing the entire map of the world into your palms, it also serves as a local guide, as well as offers live traffic information. While it seems like a big deal, the functioning of the live traffic feature is actually quite simple.

Google is constantly collecting information from all Android devices, and it does the same to predict traffic on a certain road. Google’s AI ascertains that there is traffic on a particular road or street by checking the number of Android devices on that particular road. This also means, that this feature is very easy to hack, and that is exactly what Simon Weckert, a Berlin-based artist did. Having a fondness for technology and the digital world, Weckert put 99 second-hand phones in a cart, and slowly pulled them along various streets and roads.

The result was that Google Maps’ servers interpreted this as traffic congestion thereby showing the same to people using the service. The ‘fake’ traffic made drivers avoid those roads and streets, which were actually empty. This simple trick proved that Google definitely needs to tweak a thing or two and how its navigation system isn’t flawless. The hack also proves how dependent we are on technology these days.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram