This Congressman's Head Was Floating Upside Down In An Online Congressional Hearing

On Wednesday, the House Financial Services Committee of the United States met online to press forward on the latest pandemic relief package. Like other such meetings, the Financial Services House Committee meeting also took place over Zoom, however, this one came with an upside-down floating head. Rep Tom Emmer's (R-MN) floating head appeared upside-down while making a standard statement on the measures.

Congressman Tom Emmer, when asked about the glitch, said, "I don’t know what happened. It just came out this way. I turned it off and turned it back on and I’m still... okay," and then carried on with the hearing. In a tweet after the hearing, Emmer said, "I am not a cat," alongside tweeting a screenshot of his floating head. It is not known as to what caused this glitch that led to Emmer's head appearing upside down, but video conferencing software's are known to have such exploits. For example, a day earlier, a Zoom filter trapped a lawyer as an adorable cat during a live court hearing that went viral after the judge tweeted out a clip. Then also, the lawyer was not able to figure out how to remove the filter before streaming into the hearing and even suggested continuing with the cat face on.

I am not a cat. pic.twitter.com/d4lhQd0sJ4— Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) February 10, 2021

As all proceedings have moved online since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has introduced a steep learning curve that has been difficult for some users to overcome.