This Cool App Will Count Anything It Sees In Photos, But Can It Count The Money You’ll Pay For It?

There is this incredibly cool app called CountThings that is available for your Apple iPhone and Android phones has a rather interesting way of dealing with numbers. Basically, you show it a stack of things, and it’ll count the similar objects, shapes, patterns and more and give you an exact figure of the count. This can work with photos and also video, and while you a lot of money for the former, you’ll be paying an eyewatering subscription for the latter feature set too. Subscriptions for CountThings starts at $20 (around Rs 1,454) for one day and go all the way up to $2000 (around Rs 1,45,400) for one year per device you’ll use this on. The CountThings app is primarily meant for industrial use, though I’d be a cool app to show off to friends too.

The way CountThings, also known as CountThings from Photos app, works is that there are some predefined templates, with industrial usage scenarios in mind, that allow the app to learn and analyze images for shapes, patterns and items. If you have a stack of things in front of you, all you need to do is point the camera of your Apple iPhone, Apple iPad or Android phone or tablet as well as a Windows 10 tablet or convertible at that stack and click a photo. The image that you have clicked will be analyzed for objects after you tap on the “count” button. The result will be a final total of what the app has been able to discover for similar items and also individual objects circled with their count hierarchy mentioned. Some of the templates that the CountThings app derives its intelligence from include Xs on a sheet of paper, coins, logs, lines on a page and silkworms.

The CountThings app costs a lot of money, for all the smartness it provides, even more so for industrial use where bulk management of items requires a quick count. And that’s something which will be time intensive, if done manually. You get the CountThings app in multiple subscription options. You can get a 24-hour license for one device for $20 while it costs $100 per device per month or $1000 per device per year. If you also want CountThings to be able to count objects or things in a recorded video, unlocking that capability would mean you pay $2000 per device per year or $500 per device per month. The CountThings app is listed on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, the Huawei AppGallery, Samsung Galaxy Store and is also available for Windows 10 computing devices.

