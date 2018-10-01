English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Downloadable Keyboard Can Translate Your Messages Live
Microsoft announced the integration of its Translator with Swiftkey for Android, a downloadable smart keyboard able to instantly translate your messages in over 60 languages.
A language barrier is no longer a hindrance: the SwiftKey keyboard now allows you to text with your other-languaged friends in their native tongue in real-time. Last week Microsoft announced the integration of its Translator with Swiftkey for Android, a downloadable smart keyboard able to instantly translate your messages in over 60 languages. TouchType, the developer behind SwiftKey, is a subsidiary of Microsoft.
The process is pretty basic: just download the app, open a window for messaging (email, text, Messenger, etc.), select the Translator icon from the menu, and pick your languages. It's as simple as that. Your digital self will be as fluent as the person you're talking to!
Get lost in the moment...not in translation. Update from SwiftKey for #Android brings integration with Microsoft Translator, giving you real-time, 2-way translation in 60+ languages. Download/update now from #GooglePlay! #SwiftKey https://t.co/pUmME3uSpF pic.twitter.com/7ZukJyrjjo— SwiftKey (@SwiftKey) September 27, 2018
