This Festive Season Brighten Up Your Social Media With These 7 Photography Hacks
A win-win story featuring seven of the best pro tips that you can use to light up your festive pictures
A win-win story featuring seven of the best pro tips that you can use to light up your festive pictures
With the festive season in full swing, we figure this is as good a time as any other to tell you how to use your smartphone to capture the best images using your camera’s many different settings. Of course, if you see these features missing from your phone, you know what you need to buy right away. So, here’s a win-win story for you featuring seven of the best pro tips that you can use to light up your festive pictures.
Know Your Camera Settings
View this post on Instagram
The #OnePlus7T has a camera for every moment! ✔️ 48 MP lens ✔️ 117 ° ultra-wide lens ✔️ 2x telephoto lens
You don’t need a catalogue or expensive online courses to learn how to click great pictures on your smartphone. Simply spending time with your smartphone’s Camera settings will do the trick. Some smartphones require you to go to Settings to change your camera’s features while others like OnePlus make it as simple as swiping up from the Camera itself to open all the relevant settings you might need to shoot the perfect picture. Use the Pro mode with your custom settings to find your voice as a photographer. If you’re shooting videos, try shooting in slow-mo or use 4K at 60 fps to see what you like better. Save your favourite modes so you don’t always need to spend time getting it right. Add watermarks if needed and keep practising till you get it right.
Put DSLR Pictures To Shame
View this post on Instagram
A glittering new perspective 🕸🕷💧#ShotonOnePlus by @photos.lotta *** #exploreeverything #traveldeeper #discoverearth #exploremore #thattravelblog #responsibletravel #seekmoments #momentsofmine #postcardsfromtheworld #photographyislifee A post shared by OnePlus (@oneplus) on
Smartphones today are on the verge of making bulky DSLRs obsolete. Every year, smartphones upgrade the camera and bring in features that even DSLR cameras may not be able to produce easily. The new range of OnePlus smartphones have 2x telephoto lens and ultra-wide-angle to capture panoramic shots with ease even as its triple cameras ensure that you get the perfect click, no matter the situation. Seriously, if you’re clearing out stuff this festive season, do take a long hard look at your DSLR and ask if you need it after watching your smartphone’s performance.
Bring Your Selfie Game On Point
Be together even when you're far apart. The best kind of technology keeps people together. #OnePlus7T
Befriend Google Lens
View this post on Instagram
HDR10+ produces deep blacks, bright whites, and true-to-life visuals for stunning movies, games, and photos. Binge all your favorites in jaw-dropping clarity. #OnePlus7T A post shared by OnePlus (@oneplus) on
Click Awesome Night Shots
Summer isn't complete without some fireworks 🎇Captured by #OnePlus7Pro user @iamcrazyves #ShotonOnePlus *** #lightpainting #longexposure #night #France #fireworks #nightphotography #whpperspective #lightpaintingphotography #nightshot #longexpo #nightscape #fireworks #lightpaint #lightphotography #explore #lightislife #lightspark
Capturing great shots at night used to be a task just until a couple of years ago on smartphones. However, things have improved radically on night capture in today’s range of smartphones. By extending the power of long-exposure photography and using intelligent technology like Nightscape 2.0 like OnePlus does, for instance, getting incredible night shots without grainy or blurry shots is now a reality. The trick, of course, is lots of practice and utilizing the night mode effectively. Capture Powerful Portraits
View this post on Instagram
With a 4000 mAh battery, you’ll easily power through the day and more. Go ahead, pick up the phone and call your bestie. 👯♀️#ShotonOnePlus 📸: @blackprints A post shared by OnePlus (@oneplus) on
Want the perfect display picture for social media? There is nothing better than a portrait! Portraits are powerful images because they allow you to focus on the most essential part of the picture and draw attention to it immediately. Tap the object you need to focus on and click a portrait image with your smartphone.
Advanced smartphones like OnePlus’ latest series use features like Smart Content Detection to automatically suggest the correct mode for taking pictures. They also have a smart Depth Effect that pre-determines the right distance from which you can take the perfect portrait picture. The trick is to find what options your smartphone offers and make the most of it.
Edit Images Like A Pro
Explore and capture new horizons with #OnePlus 😎 📸: @fackphotos in #Netherlands 🇳🇱 *** #travelingislife #travelingsoul #travelpicsdaily #getaway #travelstoke #exploreeverything #traveldeeper #discoverearth #exploremore #thattravelblog #responsibletravel #seekmoments #momentsofmine #postcardsfromtheworld #photographyislifee #getoutstayout #optoutside
Okay, you’ve clicked a bunch of great pictures with the above-mentioned tips. Hang on, there’s still one last thing left to do. Use an external image editing software to enhance your image and make it truly second to none. Once you learn how to use them effectively, apps like Snapseed and VSCO will help to take your image from good to great.
Use these tips to bring alive the festive season and cherish it for a lifetime. Happy Diwali!
