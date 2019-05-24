This Game of Thrones Inspired Galaxy Fold Will Cost You a Mere Rs 5 Lakhs

The epic fantasy series Game of Thrones may have run its course on television, leaving scores of fans underwhelmed with how the makers concluded the final season. However, die-hard fans of the series in tomes are still holding on for something better, for George R R Martin is not done writing the final two books in the series.And while it is a bittersweet feeling, not knowing when the next book will come out (the last book A Dance with Dragons having released in December), take heart, for in the meantime, Russian brand Caviar, known for their take on world-famous smartphones has brought out a 'GoT' edition Galaxy fold which the company says is reminiscent of a book that folds inwards.According to the website Gizchina, the new design has taken inspiration from the yet-unreleased novel The Winds of Winter and both outer panels are covered in golden ornaments in reference to the story 'A Song of Ice and Fire.'The Russian company, Caviar, has said that it will issue seven units after the seven houses of Westeros and it is already available for pre-order.Taking to their website, the brand wrote, "The volumetric design on the front and back side of the “flexible” smartphone contains heraldic images of the great houses from the Seven Kingdoms as well as the figures of scaring dragons and palace towers. On the panel of black composite only there is an engraved map of Westeros. The screen on the front side is literally embraced by a golden bas-relief, while the thematic “wallpaper” is decorated with the book title expected by the entire world."Notably, the sales will begin only after the opening of official Samsung Galaxy Fold sales and will set a person back by Rs 5 lakhs. However, according to their website, Caviar made a decision to send the first copy to George Martin himself to inspire him for a faster continuation of work on the cycle “A song of Ice and Flame” and say thank him for the priceless masterpiece created by his imagination.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)