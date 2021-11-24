This Google App Will Now Help More Indians Control Their Android Phones With Eyes Only

Google’s Look to Speak app that lets users with motor impairments and disabilities communicate with their eyes is getting a new update that brings more language options. Spotted by Android Police, the app now supports Indian languages such as Tamil, Telegu, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, and Bengali. The company has added support for 11 more international languages such as Arabic (Modern Standard Arabic), German, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (LatAm), French, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Vietnamese. It essentially means the app will let users with disabilities in other countries to communicate in their own preferred language.

Announced last year, Google’s Look to Speak app essentially allows users to use eye movements to choose pre-written phrases on their phone. These phrases are spoken out loud via the microphone to help them communicate with others. The app remains available on Google Play Store, while it is yet to reach the iOS platform for iPhones. It requires phones to run at least Android 9.0 and above, including Android One.

Earlier, Google explained that the Look to Speak project is a part of the company’s Start With One programme that tries new technology with a small group of people to bring something “impactful for them and their community." The app does not replace the heavy-duty communication devices and real-life nursing staff, but it is still an inexpensive option that may help hundreds if not millions with some form of speech and movement disability. Google had indicated the app is meant to send those “important short messages" where the other communication device can’t go.

Google has been lately introducing more Indian language options on its platform to tap into India’s large smartphone market. Recently, the company announced a bunch of updates for the Google Pay digital payment app. Customers in India can soon choose a new language option Hinglish - a mix of Hindi and English.

