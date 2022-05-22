This iPhone e-SIM Issue Is Deactivating iMessage And FaceTime For Users

Most iPhone users have the option to use dual SIMs on their devices, as long as they are happy to convert one of the connections into an e-SIM. But a new report suggests that any iPhone user with an eSIM network is seeing that iMessage and FaceTime are being deactivated for their number. And the report suggests that the only way to get back those Apple services is to switch to a physical SIM card for the number.

The issues have been reported by people using their iPhones with T-Mobile and Verizon network. In countries like India, iPhone users with an Airtel eSIM connection faced similar problems accessing their iMessage and FaceTime for video calls.

Most people have been plagued by this problem since updating to the iOS 15.4 version, but Apple is yet to check back on these complaints on work towards a solution.

Some of these affected iPhone users also thought of removing their eSIM connection from their device, and setting up the network from scratch. Luckily, the process worked, but it is not advisable for everyone to attempt such a change. iMessage and FaceTime are staple for iPhone users, and losing access to them is never ideal for them and Apple.

eSIM is supposed to be the future of network connectivity, which is likely to allow phone makers to ditch the physical SIM card slot and go port less to some extent.

But if the eSIM stops working, in cases like these, how does one continue using their phone number? eSIM is also used for wearables like the Apple Watch Series 6/7/8 that comes in GPS + cellular variant for standalone operations.

But incidents like these suggest that completely ditching physical SIM may not be the best way out for now, and both the technologies can co-exist, allowing eSIMs to evolve, become glitch-free and more reliable in the near future.

