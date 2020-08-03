This Is An Unreleased Apple iPod Touch In Glossy Black We Wish We Could Have Bought

It turns out that Apple did make an iPod Touch but never released it in the market. Over the weekend, images of an iPod Touch first generation emerged which has a glossy black coating on the back. It is believed that the iPod Touch first generation in the picture was unreleased and is a prototype. It is believed that this glossy black finish on this iPod Touch is very similar to the glossy black finish that adorned the Apple Mac Pro in 2013.

The iPod Touch was first released in September 2017 and the first generation that we could all buy looked significantly different, at least as far as the finish on the back was concerned. Apple eventually went for a mirrored finish on the back, something it retained for subsequent updated as well—and it was similar to the click-wheel iPod and the iPod Nano at the time. Apple updated the iPod Touch annually till 2010. The images released by Twitter account DongleBook Pro do take us back to a time when the iPod Touch was a must-have gadget, for pretty much everyone who loved music.

In fact, a similar glossy black finish had previously been seen on the Apple iPhone 3G and the Apple iPhone 3GS, which makes this iPod Touch prototype quite believable. Later, the same glossy black finish would also be seen on the Apple Mac Pro in 2013 and the Apple iPhone 7 series in 2017. There is an iPod Touch on sale right now, but it takes a lot of its design inspiration from the iPhone line-up now, has a matte finish on the back, and is available in multiple colour options including Space Grey, Gold, Pink, Blue and (PRODUCT)RED.