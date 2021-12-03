This Is Google’s Next Big Launch: Codename Rohan

Google’s long-rumoured smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch may finally arrive in 2022. A report has cited a person familiar with the matter as saying that the Mountain View, California-based giant is making its own in-house smartwatch that will launch in 2022. Google has never sold its own smartwatch, however the company’s Wear OS platform for Android-based smartwatches has been there for the past several years. The report in Business Insider says that Google is working on a smartphone by Google’s Pixel hardware group separately from Fitbit.

The Pixel Watch, codenamed Rohan, is said to serve the same purpose as the Google Pixel for Android - an example for both customers and partners of what Google’s software is capable of, when given the right hardware. A report in The Verge cited sources as saying that the rumoured Google smartwatch is expected to be priced more than a Fitbit and will compete more directly with the Apple Watch.

The watch is said to come with basic fitness tracking features, including a step counter and a heart rate monitor. Google is also reportedly working on debuting a Fitbit integration into Wear OS with the new watch when it launches.

The Google smartwatch, according to the report, is said to be round in shape with no physical bezel, while making use of proprietary watch bands. The device is reportedly undergoing “dogfood" testing where Googlers outside of the smartwatch team are able to test and provide feedback. A launch is planned for next year, according to reports, and it could come as early as spring season, if the latest round is successful.

Google earlier this year refreshed its Wear OS platform with Wear OS 3 that debuted on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Wear OS 3 was developed in partnership with Samsung, merging the Tizen platform with Google’s own. So far, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the only one that runs on Wear OS 3.

