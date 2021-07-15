OnePlus and streaming service Lionsgate Play have announced that the latter’s global content library will now be curated for OnePlus TV users. This means that the Lionsgate Play content will be curated and accessible via the OxygenPlay content discovery platform that is a standard fixture in all OnePlus TVs. The recently launched OnePlus TV U1S as well as the earlier OnePlus TV Q1 series, OnePlus TV U series U1 and the OnePlus TV Y series Y1 will also get this update for OxygenPlay. This will include Lionsgate Play’s global content library as well as titles in six Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada and Bhojpuri.

Mind you, you’ll need a subscription for Lionsgate Play to be able to view the content that is curated for you by OxygenPlay on your OnePlus TV. These curations will depend a lot on what OxygenPlay already knows about you based on your preferences and viewing habits, over time. Lionsgate Play is a video streaming platform that rivals the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar in the Indian over the top (OTT) space. The subscription is priced at Rs 99 per month and some of the titles on the platform include Bobby Jasoos, John Wick 2, Chaos Walking, Knives Out, The Girlfriend Experience, Undercover, Boss, Now You See Me 2 and The Midnight Meat Train. The Lionsgate Play app is available for Android phones, Apple iPhone and iPad, Android TV devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick as well as curations with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vi’s content streaming platforms.

“The partnership with Lionsgate Play will provide our OnePlus TV users access to exclusive content curated from all over the world across genres and languages thus further elevating their content viewing experience,” says Navnit Nakra, Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of India Sales at OnePlus India. “To penetrate deeper integration of our offerings, we saw this as a great opportunity to associate with OnePlus. We are big believers of the large screen format as it is the best place to watch premium content and adds richness to the experience,” says Amit Dhanuka - Executive Vice President at Lionsgate.

