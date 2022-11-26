CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Tech » This Is How You Can Quickly Block An Email Address On Gmail
1-MIN READ

This Is How You Can Quickly Block An Email Address On Gmail

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 13:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Gmail lets you block any email address.

Gmail lets you block any email address.

Google has ensured that blocking an email address is just as easy as sending an email so that it gets widespread utilization. Follow this step-by-step guide to block an email address on Gmail.

Nowadays, our email inboxes receive spam, phishing emails, and a host of other ill-intended emails. We have all had situations when blocking a particular email address is the only viable option to cut off email communication. 

Fortunately, Gmail, arguably the most popular email client, lets you block any email address.

Google has ensured that blocking an email address is just as easy as sending an email so that it gets widespread utilization. 

Follow this step-by-step guide to block an email address on Gmail:

RELATED NEWS

  1. Open Gmail.com on your browser or the Gmail app on your smartphone, and sign into your account if you haven’t already.
  2. Now, open the sender’s email you want to block.
  3. Look for the ‘three-dotted’ menu and tap it.
  4. Click on the Block “sender name" option.
  5. You have now successfully blocked the intended email sender.

If you change your mind and want to unblock someone, you can follow the same procedure. 

Clicking the three-dotted menu also reveals more options, including reporting spam, phishing, and showing the original message.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 26, 2022, 13:15 IST
last updated:November 26, 2022, 13:15 IST