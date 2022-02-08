This is Samsung’s New Plan To Fight Apple And Other Android Smartphone Brands

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is just about a day away from now. While there is a lot of information about the next Samsung flagship series out there already, there is something new that has come up, and it is not about the smartphone’s hardware, but the software. According to a new report, Samsung may announce that its flagship phones from this year and 2021 will get four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates.

The latest update comes courtesy of tipster BDTech, who claims to have gotten the information from noted tipster Evan Blass ahead of the upcoming event. The tipster has also shared an image in a tweet, which looks like a screenshot of an official document. In the screenshot shared by the tipster, there is a point “26" that mentions the availability and timing of Android OS upgrades on eligible smartphones. “Devices eligible for four generations of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates currently include Galaxy S22 series, S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Tab S8 series," the document says.

CONFIRMED!Galaxy S21, S22Galaxy S21 FEGalaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S8Will ALL get 4 major android updates AND 5 years of security updates!!!#unpacked #GalaxyS22Series #galaxytabs8 pic.twitter.com/0xsVcRLTTF — BDTech (@TechByBD) February 7, 2022

If this holds true, it would mean Samsung has beaten Google to its own game. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will receive more OS upgrades than the Google Pixel 6 series, which is promised only three major OS upgrades despite the phones only being a few months apart.

Samsung is also extending the four Android upgrades to last year’s Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones from last year. These Samsung smartphones were all earlier promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades.

Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy S22 series on February 9. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s latest series of flagship smartphones are said to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, or the in-house Exynos 2200 chip, depending upon the region.

Out of the three, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to come as a replacement to the Galaxy Note series, as design renders and reports show an S-Pen slot inside the smartphone and a design more in-line with the Galaxy Note series. Samsung is also said to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

