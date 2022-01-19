This Is When Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Is Expected To Be Launched After Delay

Apple’s mixed reality headset is a highly anticipated upcoming product. The AR/VR headset from the Cupertino-based giant was rumoured to be launched in late 2022, but now a report suggests that it could be delayed into 2023 due to development issues. The mixed reality headset, which was expected to be unveiled later this year, has been in development since the past few years. According to reports, Apple plans to replace its iPhone with the mixed reality headset in the coming decades.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Apple is considering delaying the launch, and may announce the device in late 2022, with the availability starting in 2023. The report cites sources as saying that the mixed reality headset development has run into challenges like overheating, cameras, and software. The mixed reality headset, which has been in the news since a while is codenamed N301 and has been in development since 2015, according to the report. The report says that Apple had initially aimed at a 2021 debut, which was later pushed to 2022, and is now rumoured to come next year.

According to the Bloomberg report, the heating issues emerge from the use of two chips. Earlier reports have suggested that the mixed reality headset will use two chips - one reportedly as powerful as the new M1 Pro chip that powers the 2021 MacBook Pro laptop. The headset is also reportedly facing issues with the AR cameras, which are said to be sourced from LG Innotek, according to the report.

The Apple Mixed Reality headset is said to be launched with two processors, multiple cameras, and other components. Reports have suggested that Apple may price the AR/VR headset around $3,000 (roughly Rs 2,24,000). Apple’s mixed reality headset is said to compete with a similar upcoming product from Meta (erstwhile Facebook), called Project Cambria. The company, according to the Bloomberg report, expects to sell between 7 million to 10 million units in the first year.

