Home » News » Tech » This Is Xiaomi's Next Big Smartphone Idea
1-MIN READ

This Is Xiaomi's Next Big Smartphone Idea

This new flip phone will also have a pill-shaped punch hole on the inside for dual front-facing cameras.

Xiaomi has patented a device at Chinese National Intellectual Property Association (CNIPA) with two cameras and a tiny horizontal display on the cover.

Beijing, Dec 28 (IANS): Smartphone brand Xiaomi has reportedly patented a smartphone that is likely be a clamshell flip phone with dual camera and selfie display.

According to GSMArena, the company has patented a device at Chinese National Intellectual Property Association (CNIPA) with a design similar to a certain Samsung phone — two cameras and a tiny horizontal display on the cover.

The bottom is occupied by the SIM slot, a USB-C, and a speaker grill, while the power key and volume rocker are on the right-hand side, it added.

A lot of other smartphone brands, including Motorola, Huawei and Samsung already have products in this category.

Recently, Huawei has unveiled a clamshell-style folding smartphone — P50 Pocket — that comes with a circular, 1-inch external display for quick access to notifications and widgets.

Meanwhile, a recent report by GizmoChina said that Lenovo-owned Motorola is working on the third-generation Moto Razr flip foldable smartphone.

Coronavirus News here.

first published:December 28, 2021, 19:07 IST