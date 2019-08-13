This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm

If you thought you had seen everything that the weird world of technology had to chuck your way, think again. Amie DD, a software developer, loves her Tesla Model 3 so much, that she decided to get the RFID chips which unlocks the car, embedded in her arm. The Tesla Model 3 does not come with a conventional key fob, and instead can be unlocked with your smartphone or a card that has an RFID chip embedded. This chip is paired with your car.

In a detailed documentation of the process on the website Hackaday, she says that a xNT NFC Chip was required to be injected into her left arm via a hollow needle. This cost her $99 and is a 2x12mm cylindrical sterile biocompatible implant package. This is ISO14443A and is compatible with all ISO14443A RFID systems. She took the valet key card of her Tesla Model 3 (2018) which she details is ISO 14443-4 NXP IBM JCOP tag type. This is ISO/IEC 7816-4 compatible, ISO/IEC 14443-4 (Type A) compatible, ISO/IEC 14443-3 (Type A) compatible and ISO/IEC 14443-2 (Type A) compatible.

“What I find interesting is that there is no external identifier on the back or front of the valet key cards. So if you were to park in valet with 50 other Tesla Model 3, how would tell be able to tell the difference in your key card and someone else’s. Similar to hotel room keys where they just match it to the hotel room,” she says.

She then got a Tesla service engineer to come around and show her how to pair the additional valet keys that she had purchased for her Tesla. She then needed to extract the chip from the Tesla valet card, and installed it in the biopolymer.

Amie does mention on Twitter that her arm has since swollen post the implant, and she hopes that once the swelling subsides, she will be able to show off the implant working in the real world to lock and unlock her Tesla Model 3.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.