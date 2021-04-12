This Lucky Man’s Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Survived A Year Submerged In A Lake

Not all of us are that lucky water spills on our smartphones, but this lucky tourist in Taiwan has managed to recover his Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max which he dropped into the Sun Moon Lake a year ago. And it is still working. The tourist, who goes by the surname Chen, wrote on a Facebook group that he has been able to recover his iPhone from the same area of the lake he had dropped it in a year ago, while on a paddleboard with the iPhone hung around his neck in a pouch. He has been able to spot and recover the iPhone as the water in the lake has receded due to the drought situation in Taiwan, believed to be the worst in over 50 years. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is fully functional, though the waterproof pouch has taken the brunt of the elements.

Chen has dropped his iPhone in the lake on March 15 last year and had been unable to spot or recover it at the time. When he lost the phone, a friend had reportedly prophesized that, “Rest assured, you’ll see your iPhone 11 pro max 512G again in a year”, reports Taiwan News. On April 2 this year, Chen returned to the Sun Moon Lake and took help from locals to identify the location of his still submerged phone, though water levels had receded in the lake. “I can only say that the waterproof case for the phone is really great! There is no water in it!” he wrote on the Facebook group, before adding, “I’m so happy to have recovered my phone after having lost it for so long”. Chen says that while the waterproof case is in a bad shape now, the iPhone once charged, booted up normally and everything on the phone is fully functional. Let us just say, this is one very lucky iPhone owner after his tryst with a submerged phone.

