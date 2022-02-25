This Malware Can Take Control Of Your Facebook And Google Account: All You Need To Know

There’s a new malware on the prowl and users have been warned about its impact on your social media life. And this time the threat is residing in Microsoft’s app store which is used by millions across the globe. The report from Check Point Research gives us a detailed dossier on what the malware is and how it attacks your devices and what dangers it poses.

Interestingly, Check Point Research says the malware called Electron Bot has been discovered in some of the popular games like Temple Run and Subway Surfer that you and I have widely heard about and even played at some point.

And if the attacker figures out that your device is infected with this malware, they can easily gain control of your digital life.

The worrisome part about this malware is that it has already affected over 5,000 machines as per Check Point Research. It can not only take control of your system, but also hack into your social accounts on Facebook and Google. “ The malware can register new accounts, log in, comment on and “like” other posts,” it adds.

The good bit about this development is that Check Point Research has already informed Microsoft about the malware. Sharing more details about the malware, Check Point explained, “The malware in question was hiding in the Microsoft store as an app called “Album by Google Photos” which claimed to be published by Google LLC.”

The malware is smart and is dynamic, which allows the attackers to tweak its presence and make sure when the app is installed from the Microsoft Store, the malware automatically penetrates into the system. You can read the detailed report from Check Point Research over here.

Generally, users are asked to avoid downloading attachments or apps from unknown sources. But Microsoft Store is as credible as it comes.

So, if a malware is able to breach here, chances are people are going to trust the source, and unknowingly infect their systems. And that is exactly what has transpired in this case with Electron Bot.

