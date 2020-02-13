Take the pledge to vote

This Man's Epic Proposal Landed on Google Maps; World Can Relax, Marriage is in June

A 32-year-old part-time German farmer used a machine to plant a field of corn in such a way that the gaps spelt out the words 'Do you want to marry me?'

Associated Press

Updated:February 13, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
A google maps screen grab showing the coenfield that spells out 'Will You Marry Me' in German (Image: Google Maps Screen Grab)

A German man’s marriage proposal got a bigger audience than he had planned after it showed up on an aerial picture used by Google Maps. The German news agency DPA reported that 32-year-old part-time farmer Steffen Schwarz used a machine to plant a field of corn in such a way that the gaps spelt out the words “Do you want to marry me?” Schwarz says he got his girlfriend to fly a drone over the field last May in Huettenberg, central Germany, revealing the romantic message. She said yes.

He told DPA he hadn’t intended or expected the image to appear on Google’s popular mapping service until an aunt in Canada pointed it out to him. Schwarz and his fiancee plan to marry in June.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
