This Man's Epic Proposal Landed on Google Maps; World Can Relax, Marriage is in June
A 32-year-old part-time German farmer used a machine to plant a field of corn in such a way that the gaps spelt out the words 'Do you want to marry me?'
A google maps screen grab showing the coenfield that spells out 'Will You Marry Me' in German (Image: Google Maps Screen Grab)
A German man’s marriage proposal got a bigger audience than he had planned after it showed up on an aerial picture used by Google Maps. The German news agency DPA reported that 32-year-old part-time farmer Steffen Schwarz used a machine to plant a field of corn in such a way that the gaps spelt out the words “Do you want to marry me?” Schwarz says he got his girlfriend to fly a drone over the field last May in Huettenberg, central Germany, revealing the romantic message. She said yes.
He told DPA he hadn’t intended or expected the image to appear on Google’s popular mapping service until an aunt in Canada pointed it out to him. Schwarz and his fiancee plan to marry in June.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Good News, Android Phone Users: Less Apps Are Asking For Your Call And SMS Data Now
- Coronavirus Claims Another High Profile Scalp as Mobile World Congress is Called Off
- Airbus Reveals Futuristic 'Blended Wing' Commercial Aircraft Design With 20 Percent Fuel Saving
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders