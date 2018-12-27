English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Maryland Rapper Can Speak Exactly Like Apple’s Siri: Watch Video
Footage of the impression, which features HAZMATCAZ reciting navigation instructions in the style of Siri, was recently posted online.
This Maryland Rapper Can Speak Exactly Like Apple’s Siri And Twitterati Debate if It’s True: Watch Videos
In a video posted on Twitter, artist and producer Caz or HAZMATCAZ performed her best impression of Siri, and it turned out to be uncannily similar to the actual female voice. “So last night I met the human form of Siri,” tweeted the account along with the viral footage that has over 16 million views. In the 10-second clip, Caz is seen doing her best Siri impersonation, giving directions to a destination. Needless to say, Twitter was impressed and have gone crazy on the internet talking about the video. Here, have a look.
In the video, she also addressed people who say she faked the Siri impression or lip-synced it, insisting it’s 100% real. She hit back at the critics and explained, “I’ve always has a good speaking voice it just came naturally to me one day and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
So last night I met the human form of Siri pic.twitter.com/x3nC4XNile— єяıṅ (@Erinie_DaBest) December 22, 2018
♀️ pic.twitter.com/QHvGnqpgCV— ✨✨✨CAZ✨✨✨ (@HAZMATCAZZ) December 22, 2018
