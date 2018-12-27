This Maryland Rapper Can Speak Exactly Like Apple’s Siri: Watch Video

So last night I met the human form of Siri pic.twitter.com/x3nC4XNile — єяıṅ (@Erinie_DaBest) December 22, 2018

In a video posted on Twitter, artist and producer Caz or HAZMATCAZ performed her best impression of Siri, and it turned out to be uncannily similar to the actual female voice. "So last night I met the human form of Siri," tweeted the account along with the viral footage that has over 16 million views. In the 10-second clip, Caz is seen doing her best Siri impersonation, giving directions to a destination. Needless to say, Twitter was impressed and have gone crazy on the internet talking about the video. Here, have a look.In the video, she also addressed people who say she faked the Siri impression or lip-synced it, insisting it's 100% real. She hit back at the critics and explained, "I've always has a good speaking voice it just came naturally to me one day and I've been doing it ever since."