Tech

Tech
This Music Startup is Using AI to Identify Musicians and Hidden Talent

Snafu Records is using AI as a way to come across musicians, whose work may otherwise go unnoticed.

Updated:February 12, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
This Music Startup is Using AI to Identify Musicians and Hidden Talent
Snafu Records is using AI as a way to come across musicians, whose work may otherwise go unnoticed.

A Los Angeles-based music label start-up, Snafu Records, has decided to use artificial intelligence (AI) to find out hidden talents in the musical industry. The company’s founder and chief executive, Ankit Desai, stated that his firm is the first one to deploy the use of AI, enabling the record label to spot unrecognisable talents who may not have been published, or remain in niche segments of the industry.

Taking a dig at the proportions of the music industry, Desai added that traditional musical labels are not capable of identifying such talents, and they are “ill-equipped” to handle it. To emphasise on this, Desai's Snafu Records will use algorithms to search for such artists. He further added, “If there’s some girl in Indonesia whose music the world is dying to hear, they’re never going to get the chance. The bridge to connect her to the world doesn’t exist today. The music business is entrenched in a very old way of working, finding artists through word-of-mouth."

Desai is optimistic that his approach will help uncover many unheard voices and bring them to the forefront. Reports on the matter have stated that the company will seek access to around 1,50,000 sound tracks, which are available on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, SoundCloud and Tiktok, and then evaluate them. Unlike the traditional music filters, which take four to six weeks to recognise an artist, Snafu’s software is capable of finding “undervalued” artists with the release of their first song.

