This New App For Apple Watch Tells You What May be Bothering Your Heart

The Heart Analyzer app, by developer Helix Apps, has been revamped for the Apple Watch. The free-to-download app offers insight into one's health data from the Apple Watch. It does so by creating graphs, metrics and reports on data. the main features of the app include graphic plots of the heart rate from past three years, in-depth metrics on the average, maximum, minimum and resting heart rates from the past three years as well as Deep Analytics based on heart rate. The app also provides support for VO2Max, Heart Rate Variability, Workouts, Heart Rate Recovery and others.

In the App Store listing, the Heart Analyzer app developers say this app leverages the full power of the Apple Watch and all the data it measures to the Health App by giving users understand their personal trends. For users of WatchOS 6, they can enjoy "A fresh, fluid user interface built with the latest technologies for the Apple Watch" as well as "amazing visuals of your recent heart rate and graphs of the day," they say. Furthermore, Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 users can get a live heart rate graph right from their wrist using the app. Apple has also revealed that the Heart Analyzer integrates with the Apple Health app to read the heart rate, active energy and sleep data.

