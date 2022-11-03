This New WhatsApp Feature Will Allow You To Hide Your 'Last Seen' And 'Online' Status, Here's How

Everyone has found themselves in a situation where they want to connect with someone on WhatsApp but don’t want some other contacts to know they are online. While you may have turned it off, WhatsApp’s ‘Last Seen’ feature revealed exactly when you were last online, and the app displayed you as ‘Online’ when you were using it.

Fortunately, the app has now rolled out a feature that allows users to completely hide their ‘Online’ presence from contacts, whilst continuing to chat with whoever they want.

WhatsApp is calling their new feature’ Online Presence,’ so that “you can chat with certain people without all your contacts knowing you’re there.”

Do note that by default, WhatsApp will show your ‘Last Seen’ and ‘Online’ status to all contacts, so here’s how to disable it:

For Android users: Go to More options in the WhatsApp app > then head to Settings > and then Privacy.

For iOS users: Open WhatsApp > Settings > Account > and then Privacy.

For Desktop users: Tap the three dotted menu > Settings > Privacy.

You can choose to show your Last Seen and Online status to Everyone, My Contacts, My Contacts Except…, and Nobody. Alos, enabling this feature will forbid you from seeing other users’ Last Seen and Online status as well.

