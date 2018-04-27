English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds

"I grew up believing that robots had to be capable of such things."

Reuters

Updated:April 27, 2018, 6:16 PM IST
A new transforming robot called "J-deite RIDE" that transforms itself into a passenger vehicle, developed by Brave Robotics Inc, Asratec Corp and Sansei Technologies Inc, demonstrates during its unveiling at a factory near Tokyo, Japan, April 25, 2018. (Image: REUTERS/Toru Hanai)
A Transformers-style, humanoid robot that can shapeshift into a sports car in about 60 seconds was unveiled in Japan on Wednesday. The "J-deite RIDE" robot is the brainchild of Kenji Ishida, CEO of Brave Robotics and a fan of anime movies featuring robots that could transform or combine with each other.

"I grew up believing that robots had to be capable of such things, which became my motivation to develop this robot," Ishida told Reuters Television. The blue and white robot is 3.7-metres (12 feet) tall and can carry two passengers as it transforms into a car or humanoid form.

Some people may view the robot as an "expensive toy", but it was intended to inspire others, Ishida said. The RIDE was co-developed with Asratec, a robot consulting firm, and amusement ride manufacturer Sansei Technologies.

In a similar happening, another Japanese engineer had earlier built a 28-feet long humanoid robot. Japanese engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed of suiting up as a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam", his favourite animation series growing up. He went on to make it a reality by creating a giant humanoid inspired by the science fiction franchise. Developed at Sakakibara Kikai, a maker of farming machinery, LW-Mononofu is an 8.5-metre (28-feet) tall, two-legged robot weighing in at more than 7 tonnes. It contains a cockpit with monitors and levers for the pilot to control the robot's arms and legs.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
