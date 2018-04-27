English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
"I grew up believing that robots had to be capable of such things."
A new transforming robot called "J-deite RIDE" that transforms itself into a passenger vehicle, developed by Brave Robotics Inc, Asratec Corp and Sansei Technologies Inc, demonstrates during its unveiling at a factory near Tokyo, Japan, April 25, 2018. (Image: REUTERS/Toru Hanai)
A Transformers-style, humanoid robot that can shapeshift into a sports car in about 60 seconds was unveiled in Japan on Wednesday. The "J-deite RIDE" robot is the brainchild of Kenji Ishida, CEO of Brave Robotics and a fan of anime movies featuring robots that could transform or combine with each other.
"I grew up believing that robots had to be capable of such things, which became my motivation to develop this robot," Ishida told Reuters Television. The blue and white robot is 3.7-metres (12 feet) tall and can carry two passengers as it transforms into a car or humanoid form.
Some people may view the robot as an "expensive toy", but it was intended to inspire others, Ishida said. The RIDE was co-developed with Asratec, a robot consulting firm, and amusement ride manufacturer Sansei Technologies.
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
In a similar happening, another Japanese engineer had earlier built a 28-feet long humanoid robot. Japanese engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed of suiting up as a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam", his favourite animation series growing up. He went on to make it a reality by creating a giant humanoid inspired by the science fiction franchise. Developed at Sakakibara Kikai, a maker of farming machinery, LW-Mononofu is an 8.5-metre (28-feet) tall, two-legged robot weighing in at more than 7 tonnes. It contains a cockpit with monitors and levers for the pilot to control the robot's arms and legs.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone
Also Watch
"I grew up believing that robots had to be capable of such things, which became my motivation to develop this robot," Ishida told Reuters Television. The blue and white robot is 3.7-metres (12 feet) tall and can carry two passengers as it transforms into a car or humanoid form.
Some people may view the robot as an "expensive toy", but it was intended to inspire others, Ishida said. The RIDE was co-developed with Asratec, a robot consulting firm, and amusement ride manufacturer Sansei Technologies.
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
In a similar happening, another Japanese engineer had earlier built a 28-feet long humanoid robot. Japanese engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed of suiting up as a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam", his favourite animation series growing up. He went on to make it a reality by creating a giant humanoid inspired by the science fiction franchise. Developed at Sakakibara Kikai, a maker of farming machinery, LW-Mononofu is an 8.5-metre (28-feet) tall, two-legged robot weighing in at more than 7 tonnes. It contains a cockpit with monitors and levers for the pilot to control the robot's arms and legs.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Iniesta Confirms Barcelona Exit at the End of the Season
- iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU
- Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Wrap Up Kashmir Shoot, Head To Leh On Bikes
- Nissan LEAF Becomes First All-Electric Car to Get New 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating [Video]