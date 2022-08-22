This Robotic Goat Proves Why Japan Is Living In The Future, Watch Video

Japan is one of the most technologically advanced societies in the world and there are good reasons to believe that Japan is already living in the future. Now, Japan has a population problem with not enough young people to do the heavy-lifting.

Considering the ageing population of Japan, Kawasaki Heavy Industries created a robot named Bex that looks like a goat which can be used to carry load and humans can ride them too. The Bex robot by Kawasaki Heavy Industries can be used for farming, moving cargo and more. It has four wheels along with legs. So, you can drive it on smooth roads and also ride it around uneven surfaces like hills, farm lands, etc.

“First, we are assuming light payloads such as transporting materials in a construction site. We are currently conducting the development with the target of a 100 kg maximum payload,” said the company.

Other possible use cases could be for conducting inspections where it can be used to patrol around the vast area of a plant and to check the current state of measuring instruments by checking the camera images from a remote location. “Another possible method of use would be for Bex to transport the crops that people have harvested on agricultural land,” the company added.

Bex has four legs, which are potentially capable of supporting 160 kg of load.

