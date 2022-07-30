This Rs 75 lakh LG Smart OLED TV Rolls Out From A Box, Watch Video

LG had earlier introduced its Rollable OLED TV dubbed as LG Signature OLED R in India and it has now announced the retail availability of the world’s only Rollable OLED TV in New Delhi at Reliance Digital flagship store. The LG Signature OLED R is available exclusively at this store in South Ex-II, Delhi.

The high-end LG Rollable OLED TV is priced at a whopping Rs 75 lakh in India. The main reason for the hefty price tag of the rollable OLED TV from LG is the rollable technology implemented for the TV. It doesn’t offer much in terms of features. The LG Rollable OLED TV doesn’t even come with the best picture quality that LG’s OLED lineup has. Its performance is similar to that of the LGs lineup of high-end OLEDs from 2020.

Having said that, the rollable TV does come with other high-end features like HDMI 2.1, 120Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution, support for HDR standards like Dolby Vision, variable refresh rate, Amazon Alexa/ Google Assistant support, and Dolby Atmos audio. LG says that the Rollable OLED TV R can survive at least 50,000 rolls in its lifetime.

LG continues to use its own WebOS platform on its TV series, which caters to its app store for different popular apps on the big screen.

