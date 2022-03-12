This Search Engine Is Going To Downrank Websites Spreading Russian Disinformation

Major search engines on the internet are taking action against content that is spreading disinformation regarding the Russia Ukraine war. And DuckDuckGo is the latest to act is going to downrank search updates and websites related to Russian disinformation.

The details were shared by Gabriel Weinberg, CEO and Co-founder, DuckDuckGo this week. Gabriel shared this information via this tweet, where he also shared his opinion on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Like so many others I am sickened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the gigantic humanitarian crisis it continues to create. #StandWithUkraine️At DuckDuckGo, we've been rolling out search updates that down-rank sites associated with Russian disinformation. — Gabriel Weinberg (@yegg) March 10, 2022

The search engine also is looking to place vital news information and developments at the top of the search results.

Also Read: Realme’s Smartphone With 150W Fast Charge To Debut This Month

He claims DuckDuckGo stands for providing privacy to everyone, and the platform caters to about 100 million users from around the world, but he is not sure about the exact number because DuckDuckGo doesn’t track people, he adds.

Gabriel’s post got mixed reactions from people. While some liked the move, the news didn’t exactly get a warm response on social media from everyone. Many questioned the difference between DuckDuckGo and Google if it starts marginalising content based on political matters.

Advertisement

Some even asked Gabriel through his tweet that such actions reduce the confidence that people can have on the platform after this move. Few are even willing to dump DuckDuckGo and are seeking alternatives besides Chrome, obviously.

The internet is meant to be free, open and non-discriminative. But actions taken by different entities over the past few weeks suggest otherwise.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 And Galaxy Tab S8 Series Now Available In India: Price, Offers And More

The Ukrainian Ministry also reached out to ICANN asking Russian websites and servers to be shut down. But the request was rejected on the grounds of fair policies.

The entire tech fraternity has come forward in their own way to support the situation and help countries affected during the war. Apple and many other US-based technology companies have halted sales and services in Russia. Visa and Mastercard followed suit by stopping payment services in the country.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

Meta also decided to stop offering Instagram and other platforms for users in Russia.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.