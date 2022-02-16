This Signed Cheque From Steve Jobs and Steve Woziak Could Auction For Crores

Vintage Apple items go for big money at auctions all the time, and this week a cheque signed by Apple founder Steve Jobs and co-founder Steve Wozniak could be another big fish to pry for the lucky bidder. The cheque is part of the collection called Steve Jobs Revolution, which includes multiple items belonging to Jobs.

The auction site hosting the special event suggests the cheque signed by the Apple co-founders was probably used to pay for the parts that helped in building the second set of Apple 1 computers.

Also Read: Sony Launches New Wireless Earbuds That Lets You Hear People Talking

As for the cheque, it is dated July 15, 1976, by the name of Apple Computer Company, which was Apple’s first origin name. The cheque was written to Kierulff Electronics for an amount of $3,430 (Rs 2,57,300 approx). The latest bid for this cheque on the auction site is $23,000, and now people are bidding at $25,000 for this special item. But since the auction is going up to March 17, expect the final bidding winner to have spent a handsome amount to own this Jobs memorabilia.

For Apple fanboys and historical enthusiasts, this auction gives them a chance to own special Apple devices and computers, along with other items like this vintage cheque, signed by none other than both the Steve’s; Jobs and Wozniak.

Also Read: Income Tax Raids At Huawei Offices In Delhi, Bengaluru

But that’s not the only item worth bidding over the next month. You have a special yearbook signed by Jobs, photos of the Apple founder when he was in college, and even his business card. Other Apple items include the original Apple-1 advertising flyer, and even the Apple-1 computer manual book.

WATCH VIDEO: OnePlus Buds Z2 Review: Best TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Under Rs 5000?

So, if you have been eyeing any of these classic Apple memorabilia’s over the years, this auction site is the place to be, and probably grab one or two of them for your collection.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.