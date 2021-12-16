This Ultra Secure, Bulletproof iPhone 13 Costs Rs 5 lakh

Apple iPhone 13 series was launched earlier this year as the company’s latest smartphone offering. Like every year, there are custom-made versions of the iPhone 13 series coming from several designers and artists. Luxury brand Caviar is one such company that makes limited edition custom iPhone’s every year based on the latest generation. This year, Caviar has launched a new Stealth iPhone series that comes with a bullet proof armour.

The name is the same as last year’s Caviar iPhone. The Stealth 2.0 comes with BR-2 class 2 bulletproof armour made by NPO TCIT. The Stealth 2.0 is based on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smartphone is not only bulletproof, but also comes with heightened privacy and security. So much so that the company has removed the rear cameras on the smartphone and replaced it with the black vertical satin finish. The back panel has a PVD coating in deep black colour. It is also said that the Caviar Stealth 2.0’s front camera has also been disabled. If true, this will deem the FaceID useless, meaning there will be no biometric feature to unlock your smartphone.

Caviar has also released a video where the company tested out the bulletproof case of the Stealth 2.0 with two different pistols. While the test completely destroyed the custom iPhone 13 Pro Max, neither of the guns were able to penetrate through the smartphone.

The Caviar Stealth 2.0 is priced at $6,370 (roughly Rs 4,86,000) onwards for the iPhone 13 Pro-based 128GB model, and goes up to $7,980 (roughly Rs 6,08,500) for the top-spec iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB variant. Caviar says it has made only 99 of these smartphones and can be ordered directly from the company’s website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.