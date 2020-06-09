This University is Using an AI-Assisted Proctor to Prevent Cheating in Online Engineering Exams

The Gurugram-based BML Munjal University has announced that it has introduced AI-driven remote proctoring for the BMUE3 2020 examination. This is to ensure that its aspiring engineering students are not able to cheat or take any undue help during the online exams for the academic session 2020-24. The move comes at a time when several universities and colleges are considering take-home exams because of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, but the major concern remains on ensuring integrity. The university said that it is also among the first few educational institutions in India to left remotely delegated affirmation tests, for which candidates can appear from any location.

Using AI mechanism, the BMUE3 2020, which is scheduled for June 20, for the institute's B.Tech program, will ensure that the platform is thoroughly secured and deters cheating during the exam. According to the university officials, while exams will be conducted online, there will be a virtual live examiner scanning the students' activities. Besides, there will be a verification of identification proof on the exam portal before candidates are allowed access to take the exam. Once the students are granted access, the designated examiner along with an inbuilt AI system will monitor the progress of the exam on the computer screen in real-time . Furthermore, in the event of any suspicious activity, the proctors are equipped to issue a warning or even cancel the examination .

“BMU is committed to ensuring that students continue their education without interruption during these difficult times. Given the various uncertainties brought about by COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to conduct our own online entrance examination, as BMU possesses the capability and technical infrastructure to do so. We are sticking strictly to the JEE Mains 2020 syllabus to ensure that no student already preparing for the entrance tests is at a disadvantage. I wish the participants all the very best," Dr Maneek Kumar, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology (SoET) at BMU said.

As per the university, the duration of BMUE3 will be 2 hours, and the question paper will contain 80 MCQs, comprising Mathematics (30), Physics (25), and Chemistry (25). Once the candidate passes the BMUE3 exam, he/she will have to appear for the personal interview based on his/her performance in the exam. The BMU Selection Committee will then roll out provisional offers of admission based on performance in the engineering entrance exam and personal interview.