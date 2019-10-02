This WhatsApp Message Will Self Destruct in 5 Seconds; Disappearing Messages Next?
Once a user selects a time option, the self-destruct is enabled and any message sent in a group will be automatically deleted after that time period.
is this how the disappearing messages feature in WhatsApp will work? (Image: WABetaInfo)
WhatsApp is by far the most popular instant messaging app globally. And that doesn’t mean that the Facebook owned WhatsApp is resting on its laurels. And if the past few months are anything to go by, the WhatsApp Beta version which give us a first glimpse at new features, usually translate into the final versions of the app that roll out for Android and iOS phones. The latest WhatsApp Beta has something called Disappearing Messages, specifically on the WhatsApp for Android Beta v2.19.275 that is now available.
In the latest Beta version currently rolling out for Android, WABetaInfo says there is the feature that allows the sender of a message to set a self-destruction time for a message they have sent. At the moment, this is being tested in WhatsApp Groups, but could also be rolled out for personal chats.
According to the images of the settings options that show up as a pop-up window, a user can customise the message expiration and destruction for either 5 seconds or 1 hour. Do remember, this is still the beta version, and more duration options could be added. Once a user selects one of these options and the self-destruct is enabled, any message sent in a chat or WhatsApp group will be automatically deleted after that time period. It is expected that when these messages are deleted, they will not leave behind a message that indicates that a message from the chat flow has been deleted—these will simply disappear into the night.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Post Motor Vehicles Act, Delhi Traffic Violations Drop 66% in Sept: Police
- Birds of Prey Trailer: Margot Robbie and Girl Gang Offer Perfect Blend of Action and Crazy
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How You Can Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?