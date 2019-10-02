This WhatsApp Message Will Self Destruct in 5 Seconds; Disappearing Messages Next?

WhatsApp is by far the most popular instant messaging app globally. And that doesn’t mean that the Facebook owned WhatsApp is resting on its laurels. And if the past few months are anything to go by, the WhatsApp Beta version which give us a first glimpse at new features, usually translate into the final versions of the app that roll out for Android and iOS phones. The latest WhatsApp Beta has something called Disappearing Messages, specifically on the WhatsApp for Android Beta v2.19.275 that is now available.

In the latest Beta version currently rolling out for Android, WABetaInfo says there is the feature that allows the sender of a message to set a self-destruction time for a message they have sent. At the moment, this is being tested in WhatsApp Groups, but could also be rolled out for personal chats.

According to the images of the settings options that show up as a pop-up window, a user can customise the message expiration and destruction for either 5 seconds or 1 hour. Do remember, this is still the beta version, and more duration options could be added. Once a user selects one of these options and the self-destruct is enabled, any message sent in a chat or WhatsApp group will be automatically deleted after that time period. It is expected that when these messages are deleted, they will not leave behind a message that indicates that a message from the chat flow has been deleted—these will simply disappear into the night.

