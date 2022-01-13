This Year You May Have to Spend More to Buy iPhone 14: All Details

The next-gen iPhone 14 Pro will reportedly be more expensive than the current iPhone 13 Pro. According to tipster LeaksApplePro on Twitter, the iPhone 14 Pro’s price in the US will start at $1,099 (roughly Rs 81,200) that is $100 (Rs 7,400) more than the starting price of the iPhone 13 Pro at $999 (approx Rs 73,800). The tipster has shared details related to other iPhone 14 models. The regular iPhone 14 may cost starting $799 (roughly Rs 59,000) same as the current iPhone 13 smartphone. There’s a new iPhone 14 Max variant that might carry the starting price tag of $899 (approx Rs 66,400). Lastly, the most premium iPhone 14 Pro Max will reportedly cost $1,199 (approx Rs 88,600), as per the tipster.

The tipster adds that Apple is currently considering this pricing, so nothing is concrete yet. The post further notes that there will be a $100 difference between the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro due to a rise in production cost.

To recall, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max launched with a starting price tag of $699 (approx Rs 51,600), $999 (approx Rs 73,800), and $1,099 (approx Rs 81,200), respectively. The India prices are always inflated, so we can expect these new iPhone 14 models to be costlier if the information is accurate.

Meanwhile, several mock-ups show the iPhone 14 series without a notch on the front panel. It appears the company is exploring the idea of a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie cameras and Face ID. Apple iPhones have seen hole-punch cutouts in the past that changed post-iPhone X. The company’s ‘affordable’ iPhone SE 2020 still comes with a touch ID, thick bezels, and hole-punch cutout.

