This Year's Apple iPad Pro With Mini-LED May Launch As Soon As Later This Month: All We Know

Apple is reported to launch two new iPad Pro models this year. Now, a report has surfaced that claims that this year’s Apple iPad Pro models will launch as soon as later this month. At least one Apple iPad Pro model this year is reported to come with a mini-LED display. The recent report, published by Bloomberg, cites anonymous sources to report that Apple may be launching two new iPad Pro models this month. This comes in line with known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction that the company will launch the mini-LED display iPad Pro in H1 2021. A mini-LED display uses thousands of individually-lit LEDs to light up the display. The technology is said to offer many of the benefits offered by OLED display but without some of the drawbacks of OLED.

Bloomberg, in its report, cited anonymous sources to report that Apple may be launching two iPad Pro tablets this month. The mini-LED display may be introduced in the larger iPad Pro model, possibly the 12.9-inch one, while the smaller iPad Pro will continue to use an LCD panel. The report also said that there are a few issues with the production of the iPad Pro models, which may lead to short supply initially. This could also mean that Apple may go ahead with the launch, but will start shipping the devices at a later date.

Taiwan-based suppliers Ennostar, General Interface Solution, and Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology are among the key providers of mini-LED technology. One of these suppliers are reported to be dealing with poor maagement yields and had to pause production. The two iPad models are expected to launch in the second half of the month.

