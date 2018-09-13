English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
THOMSON Brings New 50 And 55 Inches 4k UHD TVs Starting at Rs 33,999
Thomson’s new 50 and 55 inches Smart TVs will be available exclusively on Flipkart.
THOMSON Brings New 50 And 55 Inches 4k UHD TVs With an All New UI
Loading...
Thomson has today expanded its Smart TV lineup in India with the launch of 55-inch and 50-inch 4K Smart TV. Thomson’s new 50 and 55 inches screen sizes come pre-loaded with a new MyWall UI. Thomson TV runs its own app store which has unlimited tv applications. Additionally, the company has tied up with local content application providers to widen the scope of viewing content, a company statement said.
The TVs are made from Samsung panels with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The Thomson TVs are powered by a CA53 Dual Core 1.4GHz with Mali-T720 for graphics with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage. Both TVs run Android and both of them support smart apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Facebook, Skype, and others. Available in both the Black and Silver colour models, these Thomson TVs also come with multiple languages support with other features including OSD Display Time, Image Freeze, Eco Mode, and Auto Channel Search.
Smart TVs from Thomson will be available exclusively through Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 33,999.
The TVs are made from Samsung panels with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The Thomson TVs are powered by a CA53 Dual Core 1.4GHz with Mali-T720 for graphics with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage. Both TVs run Android and both of them support smart apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Facebook, Skype, and others. Available in both the Black and Silver colour models, these Thomson TVs also come with multiple languages support with other features including OSD Display Time, Image Freeze, Eco Mode, and Auto Channel Search.
Smart TVs from Thomson will be available exclusively through Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 33,999.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- An Emotional Randhir Kapoor Confirms This Will be the Last Ganesh Utsav for RK Studios
- Bigg Boss 12: All Previous Winners, and What They are Doing Now
- Nana Patekar Just Shared 'The Nun' Meme Made on Him and the Internet is Thrilled
- Love Sonia Review: Hope is the Only Guiding Light in This Brutal Tale of Flesh Trade
- SAFF Championship: Manvir Brace Helps India Trounce Pakistan to Setup Maldives Finale
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...